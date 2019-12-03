CULTURE
Billie Eilish dominates 2019 on Apple Music
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 12, 2019 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. / AFP
December 3, 2019

Newcomer Billie Eilish dominated Apple Music streams in 2019, scoring the top streamed album of the year with “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Apple Music said on Tuesday.

Eilish, 17, who burst onto the alternative pop scene this year and is nominated for four Grammy Awards in January, came 5th on the list of most streamed songs, with “Bad Guy,” Apple Music said in a year-end list.

Eilish’s “Bad Guy” single also came top of the most Shazamed songs of 2019, the music recognition app owned by Apple said.

Apple has 60 million subscribers to its streaming music service, behind industry leader Spotify’s 113 million premium subscribers as of October.

Another breakout artist, black, gay rapper Lil Nas X, had the top streamed song of 2019 on Apple Music with his viral hit “Old Town Road,” which also spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard charts.

Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin, who was featured on hits “I Like It,” “Say My Name” and “China,” was the most Shazamed artist of 2019.

Ariana Grande and Post Malone both had two entries on Apple Music’s global top 10 streamed songs of the year. Grande’s break-up ode “Thank U, Next” and single “7 Rings” were 3rd and 4th, while Post Malone’s “Sunflower,” from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” animated movie, and “Wow,” took 2nd and 6th place.

SOURCE:Reuters
