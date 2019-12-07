Liverpool chalked up another routine win, 3-0 at Bournemouth, to open a daunting 11-point lead in the Premier League on a day when Everton finally had something to cheer as caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson inspired a 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

The individual honours, however, were taken by Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min who dribbled almost the entire length of the pitch to score in his side's 5-0 rout of Burnley while bottom side Watford and Crystal Palace shared a goalless draw.

With Manchester City not playing until later on Saturday against Manchester United, and second-placed Leicester City in action on Sunday, Liverpool, who are now 1-4 to win the title, took their chance to move further clear.

Having won 4-0 on their previous two visits to Bournemouth, manager Juergen Klopp again shuffled his side, making seven changes from the midweek Merseyside derby.

Two of Liverpool's lesser lights, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, responded with goals before Mohamed Salah completed the formalities.

An injury sustained by defender Dejan Lovren was the only blot on Livepool's day, but Klopp said he was hoping it was just a touch of cramp.

At Goodison Park, Everton looked nothing like the side who had subsided so abjectly at Liverpool, obviously re-energised by the fiery presence of Duncan Ferguson in place of Marco Silva in the dressing-room.

The Scot's decision to switch formation was instantly rewarded with a goal for Richarlison before Dominic Calvert-Lewin added a double to send the crowd wild.