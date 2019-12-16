Magnus Carlsen is a No. 1 player in both reality and fantasy.

The world chess champion from Norway is showing he has a flair for another game by moving to the top of the standings in Fantasy Premier League, an online football competition played by more than 7 million people.

The 29-year-old Carlsen even changed the bio on his Twitter page to reflect his new-found status. It now reads: “The highest-ranked chess player in the world. Current (live) #1 Fantasy Premier League player.”

The fantasy game involves picking a squad of 15 players from Premier League clubs who score points through goals, assists, defensive shutouts and a few other elements during each round of games in England's top division.