Fallon Sherrock said she had "done it for the girls" after making history by becoming the first woman darts player to beat a man at the PDC world championship.

The only other female player in the first-round draw, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki, came agonisingly close to beating James Richardson on Sunday but was edged out in a thrilling final-leg decider.

Sherrock recovered from losing the opening set to beat the 22-year-old Ted Evetts 3-2, scoring six maximum 180s in the first-round contest at London's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

"I'm buzzing! I can't believe I've made history tonight ... done it for the girls, that was amazing," tweeted the English player after prevailing in a pulsating encounter at London's Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock, the 2015 runner-up in the women's world championship run by the rival British Darts Organisation, went 2-1 up in the deciding set and, holding three match darts at double 18, found the bed with her second to write her name into the history books.

The 25-year-old, who was serenaded by fans after her win and was trending on social media, will face Serbia's Mensur Suljovic, the 11th seed, in round two.

"I was inspired by Mikuru and I don't think I would have believed in myself as much if she hadn't performed so well," said Sherrock.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I have always dreamt of playing on that stage and winning on it is something I have dreamt of too but I never thought it would happen.