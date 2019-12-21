An extra-time goal from Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Brazil's Flamengo to win the Club World Cup at the Khalifa International stadium on Saturday.

It is the first time Liverpool have won the competition, which features each continent's champions, and they became only the second English team to lift the trophy after Manchester United in 2008.

Brazilian Firmino drilled home the winner in the ninth minute of extra time to secure victory for Juergen Klopp's European champions and Premier League leaders.

The closest either side came to breaking the deadlock in normal time was when Firmino hit the post two minutes after the break and there was drama after Liverpool had a stoppage-time penalty award reversed following a VAR review.

Liverpool, with Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk returning to the side after illness, started brightly and Firmino had an early chance but blasted over.

Naby Keita was also badly off-target after being set up by Mohamed Salah, who again had his every touch roared by a large Egyptian contingent in the 45,000 crowd.

Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled a fine long-range drive just past the post as Liverpool looked to capitalise on their early domination.

But, backed by a noisy 13,000 travelling support from Brazil, Flamengo grew into the game and began to pose questions of Klopp's defence.

Joe Gomez had to make a last-ditch tackle to foil the dangerous Bruno Henrique and with skipper Everton Ribeiro dictating in midfield, Flamengo were showing exactly why they became South American champions under the wily charge of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus.

Liverpool regrouped at the break and they should have gone in front when Firmino chested down a pass from Jordan Henderson and created space but could only strike the post with his shot.