Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was overshadowed by allegations of abuse hurled at Antonio Rudiger on Sunday.

The German defender was involved in an incident that saw Tottenham's Son Heung-min red-carded just past the hour mark and shortly afterwards indicated that he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home section.

Several announcements were made over Tottenham's public address system saying "racist behaviour from spectators is interfering with the game" while referee Anthony Taylor stopped the game to talk to the players.

"My understanding is that there was a racist comment or gesture. I know Antonio reported it to (captain) Cesar (Azpilicueta) out on the pitch," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. "They are now talking to the officials and going through the right procedure. No matter what stadium it is in, we do not want that in the game."

Lampard played down a suggestion that his players could have walked off, saying the facts needed to be established first.

UEFA's three-step protocol states that a game can be abandoned if fans have been warned twice before.

"We are now conducting a thorough investigation, which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium," Tottenham said in a statement.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

Azpilicueta said the incident happened after the red card to Son, after he kicked out at Rudiger following a tussle.