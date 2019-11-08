An emergency official says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northwestern Iran has killed at least five people and injured over 300 others.

Pirhossein Koulivand told state TV about the deaths and injuries early Friday morning.

The shallow 5.9-magnitude quake struck about 120 kilometres southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in the early hours of the morning, said the Iranian Seismological Centre.

The quake, described as "moderate", was eight kilometres deep and was followed by four aftershocks.

US Geological Survey (USGS) issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread."