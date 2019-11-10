Firefighters in eastern Australia on Sunday rushed to prepare for "bad, if not worse" conditions expected in the coming days after ferocious bushfires devastated communities.

Authorities were assessing the damage on Sunday, with more than 100 fires still burning across New South Wales and Queensland, including several blazes that remained out of control.

Wider swathes of the states — including outer Sydney — are now bracing for "dangerous" fire conditions predicted for the coming days, as is Western Australia state.

Five people reported missing have been found, but the unpredictable nature of the disaster means officials have not ruled out the possibility that others could still be missing, NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan told AFP.

The mayor of the small town of Glen Innes, where two people died, said residents were traumatised and still coming to terms with their losses.

"The fire was as high as 20 foot (six metres) and raging with 80 kilometre-an-hour (50 mile-an-hour) winds," Carol Sparks told national broadcaster ABC.

"It was absolutely horrific for the people that were impacted (by) it."

In Old Bar, which was spared the worst when the wind changed direction, hectares of bushland had turned charcoal and small pockets of flames continued to smoulder.

Peter McKellar, 75, was clearing debris from his property as his neighbour's home sat in ruins.

"The firies (firefighters) saved ours," he told AFP. "They are doing a wonderful job. They're angels."

High temperatures, low humidity and strong winds forecast from the middle of the week are predicted to fuel blazes that authorities have warned they will be unable to contain ahead of time.

"Under these conditions, these fires will spread quickly and will threaten homes and lives," the NSW Rural Fire Service said in a statement.

"These conditions will be as bad, if not worse, than those experienced on Friday as they will be across a much broader area including large population centres like Sydney."

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said dozens of additional fire crews would be sent out on Monday in an attempt to head off the potentially disastrous conditions.

TRT World'sCraig Vermay has more.