Taylor Swift's former label said on Monday that it will allow the global pop superstar to perform some of her early hits at an awards show this month — the latest twist in a months-long public feud over the rights to her first six albums.

But even the seeming resolution of the spat did not come without some confusion.

The Big Machine Label Group released what it called a joint statement with Dick Clark Productions — which puts on the American Music Awards — saying they had "reached a licensing agreement" that would allow Swift to sing what she wants at the November 24 ceremony.

But shortly thereafter, the producers distanced themselves from the situation, saying it was between Swift and her ex-label.

Big Machine, which is based in Nashville, then clarified that it had "informed" the production company of its licensing approval.

Swift's publicist did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment, and the pop star has yet to react publicly.

Last week, Swift — known for her calculating social media strategy — said on Tumblr that Big Machine heads were "exercising tyrannical control" over her.

She claimed they had told her she was "not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."