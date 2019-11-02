Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

Gaga, whose first lead movie role in “A Star is Born” last year was critically acclaimed, will play Patrizia Reggiani, who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the 1995 murder in Milan of her husband Maurizio Gucci, according to Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Reggiani, dubbed the Black Widow in what was one of the most scandalous high society crimes in Italian history, was released from prison in 2016.