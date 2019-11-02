POLITICS
Turkey wins gold in European Taekwondo Championships
Irem Yaman beat two-time Olympic winner Jade Jones 22-9 to become European champion in Italy,
November 2, 2019

Turkish female athlete Irem Yaman won a gold medal in the European G4 Extra Taekwondo Championships in Italy on Saturday.

Turkish Olympic Committee said on Twitter that Yaman beat her British opponent Jade Jones -- a two-time Olympic champion -- 22-9 to bag the gold medal in the Italian city of Bari.

Yaman added the gold medal to her trophy cabinet as the 24-year-old athlete previously earned another gold in the World Taekwondo Championships held in Manchester, the U.K. in May.

She was a gold medalist in the 2015 World Taekwondo Championships, claiming her maiden world title in Russia's Chelyabinsk.

After having her gold medal in Bari, Yaman performed a military-style salute to honour the Turkish army.

Turkish athletes in every sports branch -- especially in football -- have been celebrating their victory with a military-style salute to pay tribute to the Turkish soldiers who have fought terrorists in Turkey’s anti-terror in northern Syria, Operation Peace Spring.

