Bulgaria’s football union president resigned on Tuesday, a day after racist abuse marred a match against England in Sofia.

"Today the president of the Bulgarian Football Union Borislav Mihaylov presented his resignation, which will be handed in to the members of the executive committee on its meeting on Friday," the union said in a statement on its website.

The decision "resulted from the tension created over the past days, which is detrimental to Bulgarian football and the Bulgarian football union," the statement said.

The Euro 2020 qualifier, which England won 6-0, was twice halted by racist chanting aimed at England players.

Earlier, Bulgaria’s prime minister called on Mihaylov to resign.

A group of black-clad Bulgarian fans, some of whom were making right-wing salutes, were moved from an area behind the dugout with home team captain Ivelin Popov trying to appeal to the supporters in a heated discussion at halftime.

"I urge Borislav Mihaylov to immediately resign as president of the Bulgarian Football Union!" Boyko Borissov posted on Facebook on Tuesday, after the footage of Monday night's match was seen around the world on TV and social media.

"It is unacceptable for Bulgaria, which is one of the most tolerant countries in the world, and people of different ethnicities and religions live in peace, to be associated with racism and xenophobia."