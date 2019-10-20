Hundreds of mourners on Saturday paid their last respects to famed Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso, as her body lay in state in a Havana theatre.

Cubans, including ballet students, filed past her casket which was surrounded by floral tributes, including wreaths sent by Cuban leaders.

Alonso, a ballerina and choreographer whose nearly 75-year career made her an icon of artistic loyalty to the island's socialist system, died Thursday at age 98.

As founder and director of the National Ballet of Cuba, Alonso kept vice-like control over the troupe past her 90th birthday despite being nearly blind for decades.

In New York in the 1940s and '50s, Alonso was also one of the earliest members of the company that became the American Ballet Theatre, helping it develop into one of the more important ballet troupes in the US.