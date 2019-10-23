POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Disease fighters to mark partial victory in polio eradication battle
Wild poliovirus type 3 is the second of three types of the crippling virus to be eradicated worldwide. Only type 1 still remains.
Disease fighters to mark partial victory in polio eradication battle
A health worker gives a vaccination to a child during a polio campaign in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 14, 2019. / AP
October 23, 2019

Global health officials will announce on Thursday a partial victory in the decades-long fight to end polio, with a second of three strains of the crippling virus certified as eradicated worldwide.

The ending of wild poliovirus type 3––also known as WPV3––will be the third human disease-causing pathogen to be eradicated in history after smallpox was declared wiped out in 1980 and wild poliovirus type 2 (WPV2) in 2015.

Polio spreads in vulnerable populations in areas where there is no immunity and sanitation is poor. It invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours.

It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination.

A dramatic reduction in case numbers worldwide in recent decades has been largely due to intense national and regional immunisation campaigns in babies and children.

The last case of polio type 3 was detected in northern Nigeria in 2012 and global health officials have since been conducting intense surveillance to ensure it has gone.

"With no wild poliovirus type 3 detected anywhere in the world since 2012, the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication is anticipated to officially declare this strain as globally eradicated," the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) said in a statement.

Recommended

The success in ending type 3 means that only type 1 of the wild virus is still circulating and causing infections.

Polio type 1 is endemic in two countries –– Afghanistan and Pakistan –– but efforts to wipe it out have faced setbacks in the past two years.

After reaching a historic low of only 22 cases of wild polio infection in 2017, the virus has caused 72 cases in Pakistan and Afghanistan already this year – pushing back yet further the potential date for the world to wipe polio out altogether.

The first target date for ending polio was set in 1988 by the GPEI, a partnership of the World Health Organization, the health charity Rotary International and others, which had aimed to eradicate it by 2000.

GPEI said, however, that this week's declaration of the end of WPV3 was a "significant milestone", while Carol Pandak, director of Rotary's PolioPlus programme said it proves that a polio-free world is achievable. 

"Even as the polio programme addresses major challenges, we're making important headway in other areas," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister