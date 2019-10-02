Several features on Twitter were down on Wednesday, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages.

"We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck," the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption.

"You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

Monitoring site Outage.report said it had received more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally, including Turkey, Japan, Canada and India.

Almost half of those reporting outages said the mobile app was not working, with around a quarter saying the whole website was down.

The site's TweetDeck dashboard function allows users to monitor multiple accounts simultaneously and is particularly popular with journalists.