The 2021 UEFA Champions League final will be played in Saint Petersburg, European football's governing body announced on Tuesday.

The venues for the next three finals were revealed at UEFA's executive committee meeting in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, with Munich being awarded the 2022 showpiece and 2023 final being given to Wembley.

In awarding the venues for the next three years, UEFA has had to take into account not just the likely demand for match tickets but also the importance of hotel rooms and transport infrastructure.

That means there are a limited number of cities around Europe capable of successfully staging a match of such magnitude.

Finals in major cities