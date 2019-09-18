September 18, 2019
Turkey's Saziye Erdogan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Wednesday.
In the women’s 45 kilograms, Erdogan won a gold medal in the snatch category and won a silver medal in clean and jerk category after lifting 77 kilograms and 92 kilograms, respectively to claim the title in Pattaya city.
The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships will run through September 27. A total of 734 athletes from 105 countries will compete in the tournament.
SOURCE:AA