POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory
Fury was expected to cruise against his underdog challenger, but was forced to overcome an early injury and battle a relentless Wallin to maintain his unbeaten record.
Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory
Tyson Fury poses during a press Cconference held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Britain on May 13, 2019. / Reuters
September 15, 2019

Britain's Tyson Fury overcame an early cut over his right eye to win a majority decision against his gutsy Swedish opponent Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fury was expected to cruise against his underdog challenger, but was forced to battle through the bloody cut and a relentless Wallin to maintain his unbeaten record.

The judges scored the bout 16-112, 117-111 and 118-110 in favor of Fury, but there were moments when he faced real danger.

Wallin struck Fury with a left hook in an early round to open a bloody gash that had to be tended to for the remainder of the night.

"It was a great fight, I got caught on the eye and that changed the fight," Fury said in a ringside interview.

"For the majority I could not see out of the eye. Then there was a clash of heads and I got cut again."

Recommended

The referee paused the fight in the sixth round to have the cut inspected, and that seemed to be the wake up call needed to ignite the 6-foot-9-inch boxer.

Fury came alive in the middle to late rounds, pounding Wallin with close range shots though not finishing him.

The final round proved a wild finish as Fury went for the kill before being hit with a powerful left from the southpaw Wallin.

Wallin (20-1) entered the night undefeated but untested by notable competition. The 28-year-old exceeded expectations in an entertaining clash.

"I did everything I could, I tried my best and Tyson is a great champion," he said. "Nobody can question my heart or question that I'm a good fighter."

Fury (29-0-1) is now scheduled to fight a rematch in February with Deontay Wilder with whom he fought to a controversial draw last December.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister