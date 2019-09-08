POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey win silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Turkey become silver medalists in 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship over 2-3 loss to Serbia in women's final.
Turkey win silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Serbian team was defending its title. / AA
September 8, 2019

Turkish women's national volleyball team became the 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship runners-up, losing Sunday's epic final to Serbia 2-3.

Top seed Serbia won the nail-biting final match against the tournament's host nation Turkey in the capital Ankara with the sets of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13.

Turkey lost the final despite the huge support of Turkish fans at the Ankara Sports Hall.

So Turkey were given their silver medal after finishing the EuroVolley 2019 in the second spot.

Recommended

World No. 12, Turkey had their best result in the 2003 European Championship as they had earned the silver medal.

Meanwhile Italy completed this tournament in the third place, returning home with bronze medal.

Italy beat Poland 3-0 with 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister