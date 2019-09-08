Turkish women's national volleyball team became the 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship runners-up, losing Sunday's epic final to Serbia 2-3.

Top seed Serbia won the nail-biting final match against the tournament's host nation Turkey in the capital Ankara with the sets of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13.

Turkey lost the final despite the huge support of Turkish fans at the Ankara Sports Hall.

So Turkey were given their silver medal after finishing the EuroVolley 2019 in the second spot.