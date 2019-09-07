Turkey won their first game in the Classification Round 17-32 of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, defeating Montenegro 79-74 on Saturday in the match played in China's Dongguan city.

In a big comeback performance, the crowd saw a resilient Turkish team, as they refused to be defeated when down 55-65 with 4:04 to go.

Turkey managed to take the lead with Cleveland Cavaliers' player Cedi Osman's points in the fourth quarter.

James Metecan Birsen showed a successful performance in absence of Ersan Ilyasova.

Metecan Birsen scored 15 points and had eight rebounds while Turkey's top scorer Cedi Osman played with 19 points in the game.

Turkey made 15/17 free throws to win the match.

For Montenegro, Orlando Magic's player Nikola Vucevic produced 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Derek Needham scored 13 points.

In the second round matches on Saturday, Australia won against the Dominican Republic 82-76 in the Group L match.

NBA team San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills was the top performer for The Boomers with 19 points and nine assists.