At least 11 more women have accused Spanish opera star Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct, allegations that the leading tenor described on Thursday as "riddled with inconsistencies".

The accusations, reported by the Associated Press (AP) and dating back three decades, follow similar claims published by the news wire in August by more than three dozen other singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff who said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour by the singer.

Los Angeles Opera, of which Domingo is general director, said last month it would bring in outside counsel to investigate the accusations.

It said on Thursday that it took the accusations "extremely seriously" but declined further comment while the investigation was ongoing.

'Riddled with inconsistencies'

Domingo's representative said in a statement on Thursday that the new claims "are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect."

"Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo,” said spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer.