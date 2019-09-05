The knives were out in China on Thursday after the basketball World Cup host failed to reach the second round, triggering criticism normally reserved for the country's woeful football squad.

Chinese basketball boss Yao Ming, an NBA Hall of Famer, was reduced to 7ft 5in of melancholy at the Beijing courtside Wednesday night as China was eliminated 72-59 by Venezuela.

Though not expected to go deep into the tournament, China's performance was seen as a disappointment, especially since they had been drawn in one of the easiest preliminary groups.

They managed only one win ⁠— against lowly Ivory Coast ⁠— in their three group games, underlining the challenge faced by Yao, who took over in 2017 as head of Chinese basketball with plans to revive that nation's fortunes.

"We have certain advantages in Asia, but when faced with strong European and American teams, we are always at a disadvantage," said the influential Beijing Youth Daily.

"If Chinese basketball wants to [compete with Europe and the United States] there is still a long way to go."

Yao, now 38, led China to some of their best showings in global competitions and his NBA success helped fuel basketball's popularity in China and had raised hopes of a new era, which have been dashed.

"The young Chinese men's basketball team failed to play at the level that they should have, on both defense and offense," said the national team's official social media account.

