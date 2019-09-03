Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late Monday.

Galatasaray published a video on social media to welcome Falcao, in which he has worn the Lions' traditional home jersey.

"#MissionFalcaoComplete 100%," Galatasaray said on Twitter to announce the arrival of the 33-year-old Colombian striker.

"My name is Radamel Falcao. I wanted it so much and now I am here. More ambitious than ever. Stronger ... The Tiger is now with the Lions," Falcao said in Spanish.

The Istanbul club stated that Falcao went through medical checks as well.

Galatasaray said on its website that it signed Falcao from Monaco on a free transfer and added the player inked a three-year-deal with his new club.

Falcao was a Monaco player last season, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances for the French club.