France got their rugby World Cup preparations back on track by overpowering Italy, scoring seven tries in a flamboyant and sometimes chaotic 47-19 win at the Stade de France on Friday.

The home side, in their final warm-up match before the tournament in Japan, played a bold, expansive game and, despite being reduced temporarily to 13 players midway through the first half, had too much pace and power for a stubborn yet outclassed Italian side.

The French, whose previous two games were back-to-back encounters against Scotland - a home win followed by an away defeat - never looked back after winger Yoann Huget went over in the third minute after a superb break by centre Wesley Fofana.

France captain Jefferson Poirot stressed the positives, saying: “I think we reached our objectives. We still have things to do but I think we can take some spirit from this - we showed some good things.

“When we had two players off the field, we still managed to stay ahead.”

Italy, desperate to find some form, responded well before a chaotic six-minute period of play produced two tries and three yellow cards.

France lost No.8 Louis Picamoles for infringing at a ruck after 18 minutes, which allowed Italy winger Mattia Bellini to cross after a quick penalty tap by Sergio Parisse, playing in his 140th international.

France’s Rabah Slimani was next in the sin bin only for Italy to lose a man of their own when Bellini impeded Huget during a kick-and-chase towards the Italian try line.