“Angel Has Fallen,” the third chapter in Lionsgate and Millennium’s action franchise starring Gerard Butler, had a stronger opening weekend than expected, collecting $21.25 million during its first three days of release.

Those ticket sales were enough to top domestic box office charts, bumping last weekend’s champ Universal’s comedy “Good Boys,” to second place. Starring Jacob Tremblay, “Good Boys” generated $11.75 million in its sophomore outing, boosting its domestic total to $41.4 million.

“Angel Has Fallen” nearly matched the $21.6 million debut of its predecessor, 2016’s “London Has Fallen.”

The first film, 2013’s “Olympus Has Fallen,” kicked off with $30.4 million.

Opening weekend crowds were virtually split across gender lines (51 percent male), while almost 60 percent of moviegoers were over the age of 30.

Audiences awarded “Angel Has Fallen” with a strong A- CinemaScore, high praise compared to its 40 percent average from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

In “Angel Has Fallen,” Butler returns as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, who has to clear his name after being framed for an attack on the US president (Morgan Freeman). The cast also includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Piper Perabo, and Nick Nolte.

Sony’s Affirm Films’ “Overcomer,” a faith-based sports drama, debuted in third with $8.2 million from 1,723 cinemas.

Directed by the Kendrick Brothers and starring Alex Kendrick, the film landed a stellar A+ CinemaScore. It carries a $5 million price tag.