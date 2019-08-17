Barcelona’s record signing Philippe Coutinho is set to move to Bayern Munich on loan for the remainder of the season, the Spanish champions said on Friday.

The Brazil midfielder travelled with Barca to their opening La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao but was left out of the matchday squad.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over the loan of Coutinho,” director of institutional relations Guillermo Amor told reporters.

Coutinho, 27, joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a club-record fee of $133 million plus $50 million in variables.