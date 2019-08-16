World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has said he would like his title rematch with Anthony Joshua in December to be in New York instead of Saudi Arabia as announced.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who said this week that both parties had signed up to the fight in Diriyah, near Riyadh, raised the threat of legal action if the Mexican-American refused the terms set out.

"I have not signed anything yet, we are negotiating everything," Ruiz, who holds the IBF, WBO and WBA belts after stunning Joshua at Madison Square Garden in June, told ESPN Mexico.

"They want the fight to be there (in Saudi Arabia) but we have to see where we negotiate with my team.

"I would like it in New York again, where I beat him. I'm giving him a chance to try and beat me and if he wants the belts, he has to do it there."

Putting profits ahead of politics, Hearn, the promoter of heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is dismissing concerns over the decision to contest a championship fight in Saudi Arabia.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International contends Joshua will be part of "sportswashing" – the Saudi government being given a chance to cleanse its image – with the heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in December on the outskirts of the capital, Riyadh.

Hearn has dismissed talk of the fight not happening in the Middle East.

"The contract for the rematch was signed prior to the first fight," Hearn told Sky Sports television. "They are both signed at the same time. There is no other contract.