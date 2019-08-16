POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev in Cincinnati
Federer, a seven-time champion, was ousted from one of his favourite tournaments in barely over an hour, falling in straight sets to a 21-year-old Andrey Rublev he had never faced.
Federer beaten by Russian qualifier Rublev in Cincinnati
Andrey Rublev of Russia serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day 6 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. August 15, 2019 / AP
August 16, 2019

Roger Federer crashed to a third-round defeat in a first-time meeting with Andrey Rublev, who posted a 6-3, 6-4 upset on Thursday at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The seven-time Cincinnati champion, who turned 38 last week, was unable to make an impression as he played only his second match since losing the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.

"I struggled on my serve early on. Got broken the first service games, and there you have it," Federer said. "That sort of set the tone for the match maybe a little bit.

"But the combination was tough: he was playing well. I was maybe struggling especially on the offensive. I didn't think I was feeling the ball badly, but sometimes can't rely on that serve to the one-two punch."

Rublev, a 21-year-old Russian qualifier who missed months last season with injury, was shell-shocked at his win over the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"It's an amazing feeling when you play such a legend as Roger," he said. "At least 99 percent of the crowd was supporting him.

"Today I was just trying to do my best. I told myself I need to play every point to the end. No matter what the situation, I kept fighting."

Recommended

Third seed Federer went down to the world number 70 in barely an hour, losing for only the 10th time here after winning 47 matches.

"He was super clean," Federer said. "Defense, offence, serving well. Didn't give me anything. He was everywhere. So it was tough for me, but excellent match by him. I was impressed."

The Swiss will now head into the US Open later this month with just two matches on hard courts under his belt.

Rublev earned his second top-five win in a month after beating Dominic Thiem in Hamburg on his way to the final.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet ousted Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 while Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka reached his second quarter-final of the season by defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.

The 77th-ranked Nishioka, who shocked compatriot Kei Nishikori on Wednesday, will next face either France's Adrian Mannarino or Belgian 16th seed David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.

Nishioka, 23, advanced in 82 minutes, never facing a break point while twice breaking the Australian's serve.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister