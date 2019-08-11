Marcus Rashford scored twice, Anthony Martial grabbed another and substitute Daniel James completed the rout on his debut, but it was also an impressive defensive performance from United with the world's most expensive defender, Harry Maguire, playing his role in keeping the visitors at bay.

Maguire, who completed his $97 million transfer from Leicester last Monday, played from the start on his United debut.

Chelsea dominated possession, twice hit the post and had more efforts on goal, but the visitors were picked apart by counterattacks with United midfielder Paul Pogba showing his importance to the side with two assists.

Tammy Abraham struck the left post early on for Chelsea, which had Mateo Kovacic involved in the thick of the action early on. The Croat also set up Pedro's effort almost straight afterwards.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga easily gathered Martial's effort after the French winger was gifted the ball by defender Kurt Zouma, whose day was about to get worse.

While Chelsea looked confident, the side had a blow when Zouma brought Rashford down with a clumsy challenge in the 17th. Rashford took his time before sending the resulting penalty to the top left corner.

Momentum switched as Chelsea looked rattled by the setback. Martial continued to probe, having a shot blocked after good work from Pogba.