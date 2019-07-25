CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Sweden charges US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault
A$AP Rocky is to remain in custody pending trial over a fight in Stockholm last month
Sweden charges US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault
In this stock photo, ASAP Rocky attends an event in New York City, US on September 13, 2018. / AFP
July 25, 2019

US rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault in Sweden over his alleged involvement in a street brawl, the Swedish prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model from Harlem, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained since July 3, along with two members of his entourage, in connection with a fight in central Stockholm on June 30.

Mayers has been charged with assault, the prosecutor said in a statement. He faces a maximum of 2 years in prison if convicted.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. The Stockholm District Court plans to announce next week when that will take place.

"I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime despite claims of self-defence and provocation," Public Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said.

Recommended

Suneson had initially wanted to charge Mayers with aggravated assault.

The rapper, best known for his song "praise the Lord", was in Stockholm to perform at the Smash hip-hop festival, but his detention has forced the cancellation of the rest of his European tour. His next performance is scheduled for August 11 in the US.

Mayer's case has gained widespread attention including from US President Donald Trump, who last week urged Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to free the rapper and said he was willing to vouch for Mayers' bail.

Lofven, through a spokesman, has said he will not influence Mayers' legal case.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar