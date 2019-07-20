Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo announced on Saturday his retirement from international football after winning the Golden Boot at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The 30-year-old Shanghai Shenhua striker struck five times as the Super Eagles finished third in Egypt, bagging him the top scorer honours with two goals more than Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Cedric Bakambu.

'Amazing five-year journey'

"It's been an amazing five-year journey, but after the due consultation and extensive discussion with my family, I have decided it's time for me to retire from the national team," Ighalo said in a statement.

"It's been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride, passion and contribute my quota to the development of our football.

"It's now time to concentrate on club football and give the younger players a chance to learn and grow."