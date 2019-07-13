POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Five sent to hospital on sixth day of Pamplona bull run
Friday's running of the bull lasted only two minutes and 18 seconds, but left five people injured.
Five sent to hospital on sixth day of Pamplona bull run
Revellers sprint near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2019. / Reuters
July 13, 2019

One man was gored and at least four other people were sent to hospital with injuries following the sixth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Each morning at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) between July 7 and 14 as part of the week-long festival thousands line the streets of the medieval city to take part in the centuries-old tradition of running with the bulls.

In the 875 metre chase through the narrow streets of the city a half dozen, specially bred, aggressive bulls, led by six larger, more docile steers race from their pen to the city's bull ring as runners dodge horns and stampeding hooves.

Friday's run lasted just two minutes and 18 seconds, though most runners sprint just briefly before being overtaken by the herd.

Recommended

The bulls are later killed in the bull ring by matadors. 

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta draws thousands of revelers each year from around the world. 

Mostly wearing white with a red sash, they test their courage by running alongside and in front of six fighting bulls that are let loose through the city streets early in the morning.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat