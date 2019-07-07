The president of the Egyptian Football Association Hani Abou Rida resigned late Saturday and "sacked" his technical team after the hosts' shock elimination from the African Cup of Nations.

The decision had been "a moral obligation" said the Egyptian FA in a statement after "disappointing Egypt's supporters" in a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, adding that all board members had been invited to resign.

Saturday's match saw rank outsiders South Africa stun the record seven-time African champions whose line-up included Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and who were among the favourites to win the tournament.

Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.

The location of the team's training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism – especially from human rights groups – over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.

Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.