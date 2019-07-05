A brown quartzite head of young king Tutankhamen sold at auction in London for more than $5.97 million on Thursday, in the face of Egyptian demands for its return.

The more than 3,000-year-old sculpture, displayed at Christie's London auction house, shows the boy king taking the form of the ancient Egyptian god Amen.

An unnamed buyer bought the head for $5.97 million (4,746,250 pounds), including commission and in line with the estimated price before the sale, Christie's said.

Outside, around 20 protesters stood silently and held placards that said "Egyptian history is not for sale".

Egypt has long demanded the return of artefacts taken by archaeologists and imperial adventurers, including the Rosetta Stone kept in the British Museum - campaigns paralleled by Greece's demands for the Parthenon sculptures, Nigeria's for the Benin Bronzes and Ethiopia's for the Magdala treasures.

"We are against our heritage and valuable items (being) sold like vegetables and fruit," said Ibrahim Radi, a 69-year-old Egyptian graphic designer protesting outside Christie's.

The 28.5 centimetres (11.22 inches) high piece, with damage only to the ears and nose, was sold from the private Resandro collection of Egyptian art.

Christie's said it was acquired from Munich dealer Heinz Herzer in 1985. Before that, Austrian dealer Joseph Messina bought it in 1973-1974, and Germany's Prinz Wilhelm Von Thurn und Taxis "reputedly" had it in his collection by the 1960s.