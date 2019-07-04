POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Dutch star Arjen Robben announces retirement from football
35 year old Arjen Robben has decided to put an end to his storied career after quitting Bayern Munich.
Dutch star Arjen Robben announces retirement from football
In this file photo taken on May 18, 2019 Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben celebrates with the trophy after the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, southern Germany / AFP
July 4, 2019

Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands forward Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from football.

The 35-year-old Robben, who was thought to be looking for a new club after playing his last game for Bayern in May, said Thursday in a statement, "I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player. It is without a doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career."

Robben, who joined Bayern in 2009 from Real Madrid, played 309 competitive games for the Bavarian powerhouse, contributing 144 goals and setting up 81 more. 

His crowning moment came in 2013, when he helped Bayern win the treble with the winning goal in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Robben signed off with a domestic double despite missing most of last season because of injury. Altogether he helped Bayern to eight Bundesliga wins and five German Cup titles.

Recommended

Robben also won a league title in 2008 with Madrid in Spain. He helped previous club Chelsea to league titles in 2005 and 2006, and PSV Eindhoven to the Eredivisie title in 2003.

Robben helped the Netherlands reach the 2010 World Cup final, where it lost to Spain.

He made 96 appearances for the Dutch team before his international retirement in 2017.

"I was able to play in six major tournaments and was the captain in the final years. All in all an unforgettable time that I will always cherish," Robben said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat