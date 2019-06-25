POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Cricket: England face Australia at Lord's
The English have gone from one foot in the final to all out survival, with Eoin Morgan's side having now lost two games, and can ill afford to lose another.
Cricket: England face Australia at Lord's
England's Jofra Archer looks dejected as he walks off after losing his wicket, June 21, 2019. / Reuters
June 25, 2019

It's almost time for cricket's oldest rivalry. England against Australia has thrown up plenty of drama in the past, and this World Cup encounter promises to be one for the ages. 

Tuesday's game has added significance for England after a surprise loss to Sri Lanka left them with little wiggle room in their quest to reach the semi-finals following an earlier surprise defeat to Pakistan.

England are on the ropes and Australia are on the verge of redemption. 

Recommended

TRT World'sLance Santos has more.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat