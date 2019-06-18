Eoin Morgan rewrote the record books on Tuesday, clobbering 17 sixes – the most in a one-day international innings – in a blistering century as England crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs in a World Cup match at Old Trafford.

Morgan smashed a career-best 148, with 118 coming from sixes and fours, off 71 balls to power England to 397-6, their highest World Cup total.

Even the presence of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the stands could not inspire Gulbadin Naib's men who managed 247-8 before succumbing to their fifth defeat in five matches.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (76), Asghar Afghan (44) and Rahmat Shah (46) helped Afghanistan to their highest total in the World Cup but they stay rooted to the bottom of the points table, which England now head after their fourth victory.

Statisticians delight

Jonny Bairstow smashed 90 and Joe Root made 88, but it was Morgan's breathtaking six-hitting display that turned the match into a statistician's delight.

Afghan spin spearhead Rashid Khan logged the worst bowling figures in World Cup history –110 runs off nine overs without a single wicket – illustrating how defenceless they looked against Morgan's onslaught.

After Morgan won the toss and elected to bat, Bairstow walked out with James Vince, his third opening partner in five matches, and they looked largely untroubled against Afghanistan's modest bowling resources.

Jason Roy's hamstring injury handed Vince an excellent opportunity to impress but the opener fluffed his pull shot against Dawlat Zadran and departed for 26.

Root and Bairstow milked the spin-heavy Afghan attack during their 120-run collaboration before Naib intervened.

Bairstow was looking good for his first century of the tournament but Naib took a smart return catch to dismiss the opener.