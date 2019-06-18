Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Liton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.

Bangladesh's highest one-day international run chase put them behind only Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.

"Shakib Al Hasan has made it in this World Cup now. In every match, he's doing something that's exceptional and let's hope it continues for the team," Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

"Liton Das normally opens or bats at number three but he's coped with moving down the order and he's delivered the goods."

Mashrafe's side remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.

"We have a chance to go through but we have to win all of our matches," Mashrafe said.

It was a brutal day for the West Indies, who were shambolic in the field and bowled far too loosely.

A third defeat from their five games means a semi-final berth is extremely unlikely as the optimism from the thrashing of Pakistan in their opener fades away.

"We could have been more disciplined with the ball and we let ourselves down in the field as well," Windies captain Jason Holder said.

"I thought we got through the first 10 overs well batting but never got the momentum and had too much to do at the back end."

The highest chase in the current World Cup prior to the masterclass from Mashrafe's men was New Zealand's 248 against Bangladesh.

But the Tigers had already posted 330 in the first innings of their win over South Africa earlier in the competition and they were never intimidated by their task against the Windies.

Opener Tamim Iqbal set the tone in the chase with six fours in his 53-ball innings of 48 before being superbly run out by Sheldon Cottrell.