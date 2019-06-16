POLITICS
Cricket: India improve to 7-0 vs Pakistan after 89-run win in World Cup
India defeat Pakistan at Old Trafford boosting their chances of a semi-final spot while extending its record to 7-0 against Asian rival Pakistan.
Indian players celebrate after the match. / Reuters
June 16, 2019

India extended its record to 7-0 against archrival Pakistan in Cricket World Cup games with an 89-run victory in a rain-interrupted encounter that likely will remain the most-watched game of the six-week tournament.

India started ominously with Rohit Sharma scoring 140 from 113 deliveries and skipper Virat Kohli contributing 77 in a total of 336-5, a record for a one-day international at Old Trafford.

Rain delay

Pakistan was always behind the run-rate required and its chances were further eroded after a revised target was set following a rain delay in the 35th over.

Recommended

Pakistan, which was 166-6 at the start of the delay, resumed with a revised target of 302 from 40 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method or 136 from 5 overs.

The last five overs were a non-event, with Pakistan finishing on 212-6.

India is unbeaten after four games ‚with wins over South Africa, defending champion Australia and Pakistan and a point from a washout against 2015 finalist New Zealand.

Pakistan's semifinal prospects are slim with just three points from five games.

