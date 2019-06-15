It's the contest for continental supremacy played on a global stage.

It's the mini-title game of the World Cup group stage for more than 1.6 billion people in two cricket-crazed countries — the nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

The sport British colonisers introduced to the subcontinent during the Raj, and which both India and Pakistan continued to embrace in the wake of the partition, divides and unites the countries at the same time.

To get a taste of one of international sport's hottest rivalries, our correspondent Lance Santos has met a famous chef.

India has won all six times the countries have met at the Cricket World Cup, but Pakistan has won more of their one-day international meetings overall — 73-54 — since 1978 and caused an upset here two years ago with a victory in the Champions Trophy final against its greatest rival.

India responded by comprehensively winning both their head-to-head encounters at last year's Asia Cup.

Sunday's venue at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, will be swamped with ex-pats, visitors and generations of people from families which migrated from the subcontinent. The television audience will be enormous.

India, which won its first World Cup title in England in 1983 and its second on home soil in 2011, was the last team to get started at the 2019 edition of the tournament. Captain Virat Kohli's team opened with wins over South Africa in Southampton and defending champion Australia at the Oval in London before its game against 2015 finalist New Zealand was washed out at Nottingham.

That left both India and New Zealand unbeaten heading into the weekend, but both needing a bit of extra time in the practice nets.