Captain Aaron Finch's brilliant 153 and ruthless pace bowling by Mitchell Starc led Australia to an emphatic 87-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Finch and Steve Smith (73) shared a fine partnership of 173 to lead the defending champions to an imposing total of 334 for seven at The Oval.

Sri Lanka, attempting a World Cup record run chase, faded after a bright start and Starc picked up four wickets as they were bowled out for 247 in the 46th over.

Australia's fourth win of the tournament lifted them top of the 10-team standings while Sri Lanka stayed fifth with only one win from five matches.

'We’re improving'

"I thought we were a tad short with the new ball and it’s so hard to pull it back after that. We were a bit slow to change our plans and lost a bit of momentum," man-of-the-match Finch said.

"With each game, we’re improving. Through the middle overs today we were excellent with the way we pulled it back with our pace bowlers. Mitch was all over them, he is a world-class bowler," Finch added.

After Sri Lanka had won the toss, Finch and David Warner shared a solid opening partnership of 80 before Warner, on 26, was bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

Usman Khawaja was caught at square leg off De Silva for 10, bringing former captain Smith to the crease.