CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Picasso, Leger paintings seen fetching millions at London auction
Spanish artist Pablo Picasso and French artist Fernand Lege’s abstract paintings are expected tens of millions of dollar at a London auction.
Picasso, Leger paintings seen fetching millions at London auction
Employees sit by "Femme dans un fauteuil", a 1913 painting by French cubist artist Fernand Leger, during a photocall at Christie's auction house in London, Britain, June 14, 2019. / Reuters
June 15, 2019

Abstract paintings depicting the female form by Pablo Picasso and Fernand Leger are expected to fetch tens of millions of dollars at auction when they go under the hammer next week, according to Christie’s auction house.

“Femme dans un fauteuil”, painted by French cubist artist Leger in 1913, is one of a group of five figurative works featuring a seated woman. It has an estimated price tag of $31.56 million.

Picasso’s green “Homme et femme”, painted by the Spanish artist in a day in 1968, is a self-portrait of himself intertwined with his wife Jacqueline, according to Jason Carey, head of impressionist and modern art at Christie’s. It is estimated to sell for $12-19 million, he said.

Recommended

Also for sale at Christie’s “Impressionist and Modern Art” sale on June 18 is a 1937 painting by French artist Henri Matisse, of a young female model wearing clothes he bought at markets in Nice. It is seen fetching $6-10 million.

“We have Asian collectors, we have new buyers, we have collectors of contemporary art who are looking back to the avant-garde as well like artists such as Leger,” Carey said of the appetite for modern art. “There’s really competing forces.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar