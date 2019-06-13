A rare gold boxing glove made to commemorate Muhammad Ali's "Fight of the Century" against Joe Frazier in Madison Square Garden nearly 50 years ago failed to find a buyer in an auction in Turin on Thursday.

The glove was produced by Everlast to promote the world heavyweight title fight on March 8, 1971 during which Ali suffered his first defeat.

But it failed to get an offer for the 5,000-euro ($5,637) asking price at Sala Bolaffi in Turin.

The glove returns to the collection of its Italian owner, Ezio Scime, a former record company owner, who was in the front row of the fight in New York.

"We had ringside seats, between Woody Allen and Frank Sinatra," recalled Scime.

"We were so close that when they punched each other we were covered in splashes of sweat.