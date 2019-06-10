Double Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya has been included in South Africa's preliminary team for this year's world championships in Doha, though it is dependent on the outcome of her appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Semenya is fighting a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision that supported the IAAF's rule that XY chromosome athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs), like Semenya, can only race in distances from 400m to a mile if they take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

She has, at this stage, not been entered for races of distances not covered by the IAAF rules, having won the 5,000-metre national title this year.

Semenya is set to race over 2,000 metres in Paris on Tuesday, and in the 3,000 at the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, California on June 30.