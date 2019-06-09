The IAAF has been left "frustrated" by Russian back-sliding on issues critical to the country's reintegration into global track and field, a top official said on Sunday.

Rune Andersen, head of the doping task force for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), said he had recommended to the 27-strong IAAF Council, which duly followed his advice, that it uphold its ban on Russian athletes, first imposed in 2015 over mass state-sponsored doping.

Andersen said Russia had paid out more than $3.2 million for the Task Force's work and had also committed to paying any more costs, so the "cost condition has been met".

He added "progress has been made on the second outstanding issue," that of retrieving data and samples from a Moscow laboratory at the heart of the scandal.

'Investigation remains pending'

Those have been passed on to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a watchdog founded by the IAAF to combat doping in the sport, and it will not be until they report back that they have everything they need that the Task Force will consider that issue resolved.

The AIU is also investigating whether Russian athletics federation (RUSAF) officials were involved in the alleged cover-up of a doping offence by high jumper Danil Lysenko.

"Reinstatement cannot be considered while that investigation remains pending," Andersen said.

A Sunday Times story on June 2 alleged RUSAF officials had fabricated documents to show Lysenko, the 2017 world silver medallist, was too ill to provide his whereabouts after failing to make himself available for out-of-competition drug testing.