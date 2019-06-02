Andy Ruiz Jr. dethroned British title-holder Anthony Joshua with a stunning seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday to become the first Mexican-American world heavyweight champion.

Joshua, previously undefeated and fighting for the first time in the United States, was defending his IBF, WBA and WBO titles but was knocked down four times in the fight before the referee waved off the contest in the seventh round.

Joshua said he could have fought on but had no harsh words for the referee.

"I want to fight. I am never one of those fighters to disrespect a referee like, 'he should have done this' or 'he should have done that,'” he added.

“He called it off when he thought I couldn’t fight. It’s a shame. But I don’t want anyone to drown in their sorrows."

'I gotta bounce back'

The defeat was a setback but Joshua said he would be back.

"Boxing is a tough sport. I trained hard, I stayed dedicated. And I just got beat by a good fighter tonight," he said. "It'll be interesting to see how far he goes but good luck to him.

"I gotta bounce back. This is all part of the journey. Fighter by heart, boxer by trade."

Ruiz had not been given much chance of beating the champion given he had just five full weeks to prepare after Joshua's scheduled opponent, Jarrell Miller, tested positive performance-enhancing drugs.