Cricket: England beat South Africa in Cricket World Cup opener
Tournament hosts England defeat South Africa by 104 runs in the opening game. Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies also make up the 10-team tournament.
England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Imran Tahir with Eoin Morgan. / Reuters
May 30, 2019

England crushed South Africa by 104 runs to win the first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Thursday.

The home side made 311 for eight in their 50 overs, with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 89.

South Africa were dismissed for 207 in 39.5 overs, with England paceman Jofra Archer claiming three wickets.

Earlier, the 2019 Cricket World Cup got underway under bright London skies on as hosts England were put in to bat by South Africa in the first game of the six-week tournament.

Both teams have an uncomfortable history with the 50-over tournament, neither having won it, but arrive for the latest edition with high hopes.

England, who last reached the final in 1992, are the number-one team in ODI rankings and tournament favourites. South Africa, who have never reached the final having lost in the semi-finals four times, are ranked third, behind India.

England have yet to win the World Cup and will have to cope with a high burden of expectation.

South Africa's Faf Du Plessis, without injured pace bowler Dale Steyn, won the toss and opted to field.

England have routinely been posting scores of over 300, invariably set up with quickfire scoring from openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

TRT World'sLance Santos has more.

'A brilliant six weeks of sport'

Britain's Prince Harry declared the tournament open ahead of the opening match at the Oval.

The Duke of Sussex hailed the UK's cultural diversity in his opening speech and said he looked forward to "a brilliant six weeks of sport."

SOURCE:Reuters
