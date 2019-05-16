Brazil's 41-year-old midfielder Jussier Formiga is set to become the first player, male or female, to participate in seven World Cups after she was named in their squad on Thursday for the women's tournament in France.

The Paris St Germain midfielder currently shares the record of playing in six World Cups with Homare Sawa, who led Japan's women to their 2011 World Cup triumph.

In the men's tournament, three players have played in five World Cups – Mexico's Rafael Marquez and Antonio Carbajal and Germany's Lothar Matthaeus.

If Formiga plays in France she will also become the oldest to appear in a women’s World Cup.

"She is one of the greatest examples in the world, we always joke she is not from this planet," coach Vadao said in announcing the squad. "She is a reference to us and there’s no way we could leave her out."

Formiga is joined in the squad by several other well-known faces, including Marta, the six-time World Player of the year.

Marta, who is going to her fifth World Cup, is the top scorer in the history of the tournament with 15 goals.

Copa America champions Brazil have selected 15 players who appeared in the 2015 edition of the World Cup.