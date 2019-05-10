On this day 25 years ago, Nelson Mandela officially became the president of South Africa, delivering the final nail in the coffin of the apartheid regime, a system built on the tenets of discrimination and inequality by the white minority.

But instead of revenge, Mandela came with a very different message.

“The time for the healing of the wounds has come. The moment to bridge the chasms that divide us has come,” Mandela said during his inauguration speech on May 10, 1994.

His speech was the final chapter in South Africa’s political transition, which began with the country’s last white president, Frederik Willem de Klerk, releasing Mandela from prison in 1990.

His release began a process of negotiation, which eventually ended apartheid, and paved the way for the country’s first-all race elections in 1994.

Mandela ensured the transition from a racist society to a democracy was smooth by campaigning across the country, enthralling adoring crowds of black South Africans and wooing whites with assurances that there was a place for them in the new South Africa.

In fact, reconciliation was the dominant theme of his presidency. Mandela had tea with his former white jailers, and won over many whites when he donned the jersey of South Africa’s national rugby team – once a symbol of white supremacy – at the final of the Rugby World Cup in 1995 at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park stadium.

One of the hallmarks of Mandela’s mission was the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which investigated the crimes of apartheid on both sides and tried to heal the wounds. It also provided a model for other countries torn by civil strife.

The birth of a statesman

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born on July 18, 1918, the son of the chief councillor to the paramount chief of the Thembu people in Transkei.