POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray beat Besiktas in Istanbul derby
Galatasaray defeated their rivals Besiktas to lead Turkey's Spor Toto Super Lig.
Galatasaray beat Besiktas in Istanbul derby
Galatasary beat Besiktas 2-0 in the Istanbul derby on May 5, 2019. / AA
May 5, 2019

Istanbul football giants Galatasaray defeated Besiktas 2-0 in a derby and now lead the Turkish top-tier league.

Playing at home on Sunday, Galatasaray now lead Turkey's Super Lig.

In the first half, Galatasaray's Henry Onyekuru scored the first goal at the 44th minute. The first half ended 1-0.

The home side increased the lead to 2-0 at the 54th minute with a goal by Fernando.

Before the match, Medipol Basaksehir were at the top while Galatasaray was in second place and Besiktas in third.

Recommended

Basaksehir drew against Demir Grup Sivasspor 0-0 in an away match on Friday.

All three Istanbul football clubs, Basaksehir, Galatasaray and Besiktas are still fighting to win Turkey's football league.

It is one of the closest title races.

Before the match, the teams carried posters to pay tribute to Czech striker of Turkish football club Alanyaspor Josef Sural, 28, who died in a road accident in the Mediterranean province of Antalya on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat